York County happenings: Indonesian art; free lunch for veterans; flu shot clinic

Staff Report

York College

Indonesian art exhibit

York College will be holding an Indonesian Art exhibit through Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The art will be on display at Wolf Hall located on campus and at Marketview Arts located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. in York.

The three artists featured from Taring Padi are: Ucup Baik, Bayu Widodo, and Fitri DK.

The college asks that masks be worn inside all of its buildings.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ZM2ACz.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Free grab-and-go lunch for veterans

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding a free grab-and-go lunch for veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Lunch will include: a sandwich, chips, desert and a drink.

To register for the meal, call 717-741-0961 by Tuesday.

Highmark CHIP and Latino Connection

Free flu vaccination clinic

Highmark CHIP and the Latino Connection will be holding a free flu vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spanish-American Multicultural Resource Center, 426 S. George St. in York City.

No appointment or pre-registration is required for the clinic.