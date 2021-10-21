York County happenings: Jogger hit, dies; 'The Moors' at York College

Staff report

East Manchester Twp.

British jogger struck, dies

A British man died Tuesday evening after a vehicle struck him while he was out jogging in East Manchester Township.

Martin Dawe, 46, of London, died in WellSpan York Hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the York County coroner's office.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Long Road in East Manchester Township.

"(Dawe) had reportedly been visiting in the area and decided to take an evening run along Long Road in East Manchester Township when he was struck by a vehicle," the release states.

EMTs performed emergency measures and transported him to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The coroner's office ruled the crash as accidental. An autopsy will not be performed, according to the release.

The Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.

York College

'The Moors'

York College's Theater program will present "The Moors," a dark comedy inspired by the writings of the Bronte sisters, Thursday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Waldner Performing Arts Center.

Performance times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are free for the shows, but seating is limited and can be reserved by calling 717-600-3868.