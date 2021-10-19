York County happenings: Walk with a Doctor; ballroom dancing

Staff report

Rail Trail

Walk with a Doctor

The York County Rail Trail Authority will host Walk with a Doctor at 10 a.m. Sunday on the Heritage Rail Trail.

The event will feature a short health talk by surgeon Dr. Daniel Goldman followed by a two-mile walk along the Heritage Rail Trail.

The group will meet at the Brillhart Station parking lot, located at Brillhart Station Road at Days Mill Road in York Township.

For more information, visit www.yorkcountytrails.org/.

York USA Dance Chapter 3008

Ballroom dance party

The York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will be holding a ballroom dance party beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville.

The afternoon will start with a cha-cha dance lesson from 2-3 p.m., followed by a dance party from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A mix of ballroom, Latin and swing music will be played.

The event is open to all skill levels.

Hand sanitizer and water bottles will be provided.

Cost $10 for members and $14 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3AYKqdv.