York County happenings: Fall foliage by train; Leap Into Science; church events

Staff Report

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

Fall foliage train rides

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be holding fall foliage train rides Saturday and Sunday and Saturday, Oct. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 31.

Saturday train rides will be held from noon to 4 p.m., while Sunday rides will be from 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children 3-12 years old.

For more information visit or to purchase tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com/.

York County Libraries

Leap into Science

York County Libraries has announced they will be holding a free monthly Leap into Science program beginning on Saturday.

The program will be held at the Lear Park Pavilion beside Dover Area Community Library, 3700-3 Davidsburg Road in Dover Township.

October's theme will be Spooky Experiments, with an interactive STEM focus.

The Leap into Science program is geared for children K-5 and their families.

For more information or to register, visit www.yorklibraries.org/.

Cross Roads UMC

Carryout beef pot pie dinner

Cross Roads UMC, 6881 Church Road in Felton, will hold a carryout beef pot pie dinner at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The dinner includes pot pie, cole slaw or applesauce and a butter roll for $8 per person. Quarts can also be purchased for $5 each.

To place an order, call Jennifer at 717-487-3998.

Calvary Bible Church

Dramatic presentation on The Titanic

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a free dramatic, evangelistic presentation on The Titanic at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Relive the Rev. John Harper's experiences as The Titanic was sinking, and hear the testimony of survivor Eva Heart, portrayed by Rommi Kinard.

For information, go to http://cbchanover.org/.