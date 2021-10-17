York County happenings: New bridge; Pink in the Park; library events; costume trail

Staff report

Newberry Township

New bridge opens to traffic

A newly constructed bridge located near White Birch Lane on Route 392 in Newberry Township is now open to traffic.

The bridge on Yocumtown Road had been closed in September for a $384,000 replacement project. Some remaining work is expected to be complete by Oct. 25.

Pink Power

Pink in the Park event

The Pink Power of York will be holding a Pink in the Park night beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at PeoplesBank Park.

The theme of the event is “Grease,” and it will include food booths from York City restaurants, cash bars, games in the outfield and live entertainment.

A virtual auction begins at noon Tuesday and ends at 10 p.m. Thursday, and a live auction will take place beginning at 8:40 p.m. at the event.

Money raised from the event will go to local breast cancer-related causes.

Tickets cost $100 each.

For more information, to register or view the auction or to purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/pinkinthepark/welcome.

Mason-Dixon Public Library

Book sale, fire pit raffle

Friends of the Mason-Dixon Public Library, 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown, will hold a used book sale this week.

The sale will be open noon-6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase new books for the library.

The library is also holding a raffle as a fundraiser. The prize is a 42-inch wood-burning outdoor fire pit, which comes with a round spark screen, a poker, a cover and 12 roasting sticks and supplies for making s’mores.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at the library or by calling 410-456-9499.

Rudy County Park

Fall costume trail

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will be holding a fall costume trail event, 4-7 p.m. Friday at John Rudy County Park.

Attendees and their families are encouraged to wear Halloween or wildlife costumes and to check out the different activity stations setup along the trail.

Registration for the event is required.

For more information or to register, call 717-428-1961.