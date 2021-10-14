York County happenings: WWI encampment; restored school; free fitness challenge

Staff Report

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

World War I encampment

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will hold a World War I encampment this weekend.

The encampment will be open for free 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reenactors will be camping on the museum grounds throughout the weekend for visitors to interact with and learn about the equipment used during the war.

Train rides will also be offered both days. Cost to ride the train is $10 for adults and $7 for children 3-12 years old.

For more information or to purchase train tickets, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Stewartstown Historical Society

Hyson School open house

The Stewartstown Historical Society will hold an open house for the restored Hyson School, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

The school is located near the intersection of Round Hill Church Road and Hyson School Road in Stewartstown.

Hanover

GriefShare support group

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a GriefShare support group starting Wednesday.

The group will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays through January.

Meetings will focus on how to deal with pain and loss of a loved one.

For more information or to register, call 717-632-3954.

YMCA

Free 30-Day STRONG Challenge

The YMCA will be starting a free 30-day STRONG program challenge on Monday.

This challenge will encourage participants to get up and move for 150 minutes a week over the course of 30 days.

Free content will be available to participants, including free virtual fitness classes, weekly workout routines, recipes and nutritional advice.

To opt-in, text STRONG to 844-889-6222.