York County happenings: Teens speak about books; Hanover CROP Walk

Staff report

York County Libraries

Speak Up: Books Empower Us

The York County Libraries will hold a free "Speak Up: Books Empower Us" event, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Springettsbury Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

This event will let York County teens share how access to diverse authors, books and ideas impacts their daily lives.

Teens can also sign up in advance to get a five-minute performance spot to share spoken word, poetry or a personal story.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.yorklibraries.org/.

Hanover Area Council of Churches

Hanover Area CROP Walk

The Hanover Area CROP Walk will be held on Sunday at Codorus State Park.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church Annex, 1958 Dubs Church Road, in Hanover.

The walk will be held rain or shine.

The CROP Walk is an opportunity for everyone to show their commitment to stopping hunger. Seventy-five percent of the funds collected will be distributed by Church World Service both in the USA and worldwide. They assist those in poverty and those who are refugees. Twenty-five percent of collections will stay in the Hanover area and will be distributed to these four local agencies: the Provide a Lunch Program at the Hanover Area Council of Churches, God’s Meal Barrel, Head Start Program and Ruth’s Harvest Backpack Meals.

For more information, call 717-633-6353.