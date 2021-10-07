York County happenings: Fire company events; 1000 Books Before Kindergarten

Staff report

Union Fire and Hose Co.

Dover fire company plans events

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover, 50 E. Canal St. in Dover, plans the following events:

Meat drawing and dinner on Friday.

300 club dinner on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets cost $20 per person, 21 and over. The event includes dinner, a DJ for entertainment and cash prizes.

Halloween dinner and comedy night featuring Earl David Reed on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets cost $30, and attendees must be 18 and over.

Designer bag bingo on Sunday, Nov. 7, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Meat drawing and dinner on Friday, Nov. 12.

Cash Bonanza on Saturday, Nov. 13. Tickets cost $50 per person. The event includes: dinner and cash prizes. For more information and tickets to this event, contact Doug at 717-324-8881.

For more information or tickets to these events, contact Elaine at 717-873-3912 or visit the company's Facebook page.

York County Libraries

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

The York County Libraries will be holding a free educational online workshop series, "1000 Books Before Kindergarten," for parents and professionals.

The series will be available on YouTube from Thursday, Oct. 14 through Tuesday, Nov. 30, for parents and professionals who register for a personal link.

The series will feature author Lindsay Barrett George, child development experts and youth services librarians.

For more information or to register, visit yorklibraries.org.