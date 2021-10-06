York County happenings: TAFE auditions; raffle for H.O.P.E.

Staff report

TAFE

Auditions for 'An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas'

TAFE (Theater Arts for Everyone) will be holding auditions for the upcoming holiday production, "An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas."

Auditions will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Emigsville Park Building, 15 Emig Road in Emigsville.

Cast and crew needed for the production include eight adults and 10 youth/teens plus designers, staff, management and crews.

For more information, visit tafepa.org.

H.O.P.E.

Calendar raffle tickets

The H.O.P.E. organization, which helps cancer patients with everything from transportation to appointments and financial help to cleaning the house, is now selling calendar raffle tickets for 2022 year.

Prizes are a variety of gift cards, jewelry, a vacation prize and a Coach purse.

Cost of the tickets is a $20 donation.

Tickets may be purchased online at hopelifeline.org/calendarraffle/ or in-person at the office, 13279 Blymire Hollow Road in Stewartstown.