York County happenings: Starwatch; pumpkin excursions; human trafficking awareness

York County Astronomical Society

Free public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a free public starwatch event, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at their observatory, located in John C. Rudy County Park.

Attendees will have a guided tour of the night sky including the planets of Saturn and Jupiter through one of the club's telescopes.

Donations will be being accepted.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Pumpkin Patch Excursions

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be holding pumpkin patch excursions this weekend.

The excursions run every 45 minutes beginning at noon Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Passengers will take a 10-minute train ride to a local pumpkin patch, and children can select a pumpkin to take back and decorate at the Heritage Village.

Cost of the excursion is $7 for both adults and children 3-13 years old. Children under 3 can ride for free and buy a pumpkin for $2. .

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit maandparailroad.com.

New Freedom Lions Club

Human trafficking awareness

The New Freedom Lions Club is hosting a human trafficking awareness event Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the New Freedom Community Center, 150 E. Main St., New Freedom.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for mingling with various community groups, followed by video presentations, a panel discussion by local criminal justice and human trafficking advocates, and Q&A from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

This event is open to ages 12 and up and will provide information for every member of the community.

For more information, contact Neil Taylor of New Freedom Lions Club, nt4freedom29@gmail.com or 717-818-1635.