York County happenings: Fatal crash; Medicare counseling; Surviving Spouses

Staff report

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Man dies in Fairview Township crash

A man died in a vehicle crash in Fairview Township on Saturday night.

Rahkeem Thompson, 24, of Delaware, died after he collided with a guardrail on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after an abrupt lane change around 9:05 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Nobody else was injured or involved in the crash, the coroner's office stated.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, the coroner added.

Agency on Aging

Counseling available for Medicare open enrollment

Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight through the York County Agency on Aging will be offering free personalized counseling during Medicare's open enrollment period.

Remote sessions will be available for individuals from Friday, Oct. 15, through Tuesday, Dec. 7.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 717-771-9042.

Surviving Spouses of York County

Monthly socials

Surviving Spouses of York County holds monthly socials on the first Wednesday of each month at Our Place Restaurant, 2935 East Prospect Road.

The next social is Wednesday.

For more information, call 717-318-6366.