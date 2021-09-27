York County happenings: Art exhibition; soup sale; museum reopens; balance classes

Staff Report

York College

Multi-venue Indonesian art exhibition

York College is hosting a multi-venue Indonesian art exhibition featuring artist Entang Wiharso through Saturday, Oct. 16.

The exhibits are in Wolf Hall, on the main campus of the college at 441 Country Club Road, and on the third floor of the Marketview Arts Building, 37 W. Philadelphia St.

Hours for the exhibit in Wolf Hall are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Hours for the exhibit in Marketview Arts Building are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Masks are required to be worn in both buildings.

St. Paul's U.C.C.

Drive-thru soup sale

St. Paul's U.C.C., 2173 Stoverstown Road in Spring Grove, will hold a drive-thru soup sale on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Chicken corn, gluten free chicken corn and ham and bean will be available for purchase at $7 per quart.

Soups must be pre-ordered by Saturday for pick-up between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. To pre-order, call 717-225-4497.

Dallastown Historical Society

Museum grand reopening

The Dallastown Historical Society, 118 E. Main St., in Dallastown, will hold a grand reopening celebration of the museum on Sunday.

The event will include a walking tour of historic homes from 1 to 4 p.m.

Visitors to the museum will be provided with an app for their phones that will guide them on the one-mile route.

A scavenger hunt will also be available for children to follow along.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DALLASTOWN.HISTORICAL/.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Virtual balance classes

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding free virtual balance classes for seniors 60-years-old and older starting on Monday.

The classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays through Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Participants will learn to: view falls as controllable; set goals for increased activity; make changes to reduce fall risks; and exercise to increase strength and balance.

For more information or to register for the class, call Faye Kinard at 717-771-9610, ext. 1044.