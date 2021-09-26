York County happenings: Two people die days after crashes; coroner seeks families

Staff report

East Manchester Township

Motorcyclist dies a week after crash

A 22-year-old East Manchester Township man died Friday, seven days after he crashed his motorcycle.

Trent Irwin was injured when he lost control of his bike and struck a mailbox just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 600 block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, the coroner’s office stated.

Dover Township

Man dies eight days after crash

A Dover Township man died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a crash earlier this month, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Charles Emerson, 67, of the 4500 block of Bull Road, died 4:27 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital. The results of an autopsy are pending, the coroner's office said.

A vehicle struck the car Emerson was driving Sept. 15 near Bull Road and Hilton Avenue in Dover Township, the coroner's office says. This caused his car to impact third vehicle, according to the coroner office.

Coroner's Office

Searching for families of two men

The York County Coroner is seeking the families of two men who died recently.

James McGinnity and Robert Bixby both died recently of natural causes. Both McGinnity and Bixby were in their 60s.

Anybody with information regarding the family of either individual is asked to contact the coroner at 717-840-7617.