York County happenings: Apple fest; auction for H.O.P.E.; park event and more

Staff report

Springettsbury Township

Saturday in the Park

Springettsbury Township will be holding its annual Saturday in the Park this weekend at Springettsbury Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

Morning events include: a punt, pass and kick event starting at 8:30 a.m.; a baseball tournament; and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, both beginning at 9 a.m.

A carnival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and will include games, inflatables, an obstacle course, a trackless train, climbing wall, corn maze and more. Tickets will be sold for this event until 3:45 p.m.

Live performances will take place throughout the day and evening on the amphitheater stage.

A variety of food trucks will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to register for events, visit www.springettesbury.com.

Saturday

New Cumberland Apple Festival

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will hold its 35th annual apple festival Saturday at New Cumberland Borough Park, 517 Front St. in New Cumberland.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will include food vendors, handmade crafts, games, entertainment and pony rides.

For more information, visit applefestivalnewcumberlandpa.com/.

Hopewell Fish and Game

Silent auction for H.O.P.E.

H.O.P.E. will host a silent auction during the Stay Wild event Saturday and Sunday at the Hopewell Fish and Game Building, 5456 Austin Lane in Stewartstown.

The two-day event will feature 3D archery, sporting clays, food, beverages, vendors, games, educational seminars and more.

The silent auction for H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support) will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and run until 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit hopelifeline.org/calendar/?mc_id=94.

St. Paul Lutheran Church Hametown

Drive-thru ham dinner

St. Paul Lutheran Church Hametown, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, in Glen Rock, will hold a drive-thru ham dinner, 2:30-6 p.m. Saturday.

Adult dinners consist of baked ham, whole fried potatoes, corn, green beans, carrots and more.

Dinners are $13.50 for adults, $6.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

For more information or advance orders, call 717-235-1841.

Emigsviile

Ballroom dance party

The York USA Dance Chapter will be holding a ballroom dance party Sunday at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville. from 3-5 p.m.

The party runs from 3 to 5 p.m., and a waltz dance lesson will be taught from 2-3 p.m. A mix of ballroom, Latin and swing music will be played during the party.

Hand sanitizer and water bottles will be provided. Cost of the event is $10.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3lYKlBh.