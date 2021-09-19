York County happenings: Car seat checks; JCC fall fest; Alzheimer's support group

Staff report

Center for Traffic Safety

Free car seat safety checks

The Center for Traffic Safety and Safe Kids of York County will be holding free car seat safety checks this week throughout the county.

Parents or guardians can have their car seat or booster seat checked by certified technicians on these dates:

Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., at the Walmart in Shrewsbury, 698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave.

Thursday, 3:30-7 p.m., at the Walmart in Etters, 50 Newberry Parkway

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, at Crispus Attucks, 50 E. Boundary Ave.

York JCC

Fall fest and open house

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will be holding a free fall fest and open house, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Family-friendly activities will include live music, a petting zoo, balloon artists, art and fitness activities, and a touch-a-truck event.

Food trucks will also be available for outdoor dining.

Tours of the center will be available throughout the event.

Senior Commons at Powder Mills

Alzheimer's and dementia care support group

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Miller Road, will hold a free Alzheimer's and dementia care support group meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Attendees can bring questions and concerns for beneficial advice and care strategies.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com by Wednesday.

Spry Church

Indoor yard sale

Spry Church will be holding an indoor yard sale Friday and Saturday at the School Street Campus,50 School St.

Times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support missions locally and nationally.

For more information, visit www.sprychurch.com.