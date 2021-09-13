York County happenings: Heart Walk; youth fishing; astronomy; walking tour

Staff report

American Heart Association

York Heart Walk

The American Heart Association will be holding the York Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The walk is to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise life-saving funds and encourage physical activity.

For more information or to register, visit heart.org/yorkwalk.

Watershed Stewards

Youth fishing on Saturday

The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards, Mid-Atlantic Youth Anglers and Outdoor Partners, along with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, will hold a free youth fishing event for ages 5-16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Lake, 300 Pennsylvania Ave.

Fishing gear and bait will be provided, and there will be prizes for the largest, smallest and most fish caught. The event includes face painting and giveaways,

For more information, visit https://extension.psu.edu/york.

York County Astronomical Society

Closer look at the sun

The York County Astronomical Society will be holding a free solar and radio observing day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park.

Attendees will be able to view the sun through the society's solar telescope.

A telescope clinic will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. as well.

For more information, visit www.astroyork.com/.

Yorkshire

Walking tour with historian Stephen Smith

Local historian Stephen Smith will lead a free historical walking tour of the Yorkshire area in Springettsbury Township at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The walk will begin at Yorkshire Elementary School, 295 Mills St., and will include discussions of architectural variety and history.

For more information or to register, email blndln@comcast.net or visit the Yorkshire Memories Facebook group.