York County happenings: Motorcyclist dies; Parkinson's support; water talk

Staff report

Coroner's office

Motorcyclist dies after Md. crash

A motorcyclist died Sept. 6 after a crash in Maryland, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Salar Peikari, 35, of the first block of Athenry Court in Baltimore County, died at 8:01 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said.

He died of blunt force trauma after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a guardrail, according to the the coroner's office.

Peikari was riding about 7:20 p.m. in Baltimore County, when he reportedly missed a curb in the roadway, the coroner's office said.

His death was ruled accidental, and there will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. Baltimore County Police are investigating.

Cross Keys Village

Parkinson's education and support group

The Cross Keys Village located at 2990 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford will be holding a monthly Parkinson's education and support group meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The group will meet in the Encore Room, located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center.

This month's seminar will feature Diana Sheffield, Parkinson’s Foundation Aware in Care Kit Ambassador.

There is no cost to participate in the group, and registration is not required.

For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.

Penn State Master Watershed Stewards

Tap Talk: Woods and Water

The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards will host a tap talk session on woods and water, 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Collusion Tapworks, 105 S. Howard St.

Guest speaker Ryan Davis, the Pennsylvania forest projects manager for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, will lead the discussion.

The event is free and for ages 21 and older.

For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-woods-and-water.