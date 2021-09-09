York County happenings: Heart Smarts; library book sale; blood drive

Staff report

York City

Heart Smarts offers classes, coupons

The York City Bureau of Health, along with York Fresh Food Farms, has launched the Heart Smarts program for fall 2021.

Heart Smarts is an evidence-based and SNAP-Ed approved nutrition program developed by the Food Trust. The program offers weekly nutrition classes, health information resources and $4 “Heart Bucks” coupons to residents that are earned during nutrition classes and can be redeemed at participating mobile market locations.

The program aims to increase healthy food access and promote healthy behaviors among city residents. Incentives to encourage preparation of healthy meals will be available for those participating in the nutrition classes.

The Heart Smarts program will begin on Monday and continue for eight weeks at these locations:

Mondays, 12:30-2 p.m., York Towne House, 200 N. Duke St.

Wednesdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 4 the Family, 673 E. Market St.

Thursdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wellington Homes, 714 E. King St., and McKinley K-8, 600 Manor St.

Dover Community Library

Book, Bake and Plant Sale

The Dover Community Library will be holding its annual book, bake and plant sale, Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 19, at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Road, in Dover.

Hours for the sale are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Dover Area Library website, www.doverlibraryfriends.wordpress.com

New Cumberland

Community blood drive

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a community blood drive for the Central PA Blood Bank, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

There will be appropriate social distancing and sanitation protocols in place. Donors must make a donation appointment through the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank by calling 1-800-771-0059 or by going to https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

All donors must wear a mask from the time they enter the church, during the donation process and up until the time they exit the building.

For more information, call Rose Bruce at 717-215-0328 or contact the CPBB directly at 1-800-771-0059.