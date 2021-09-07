York County happenings: Human rights celebration; Dress for Freedom; Ride for H.O.P.E.

Staff report

Church Women United in York County

Human rights celebration

The Church Women United in York County will hold their annual human rights celebration, "Experiencing Hope at the Table," at 10 a.m. Friday via Zoom.

The celebration will include guest speaker Phyllis Terwillinger and emphasize a right to shelter, food and life.

For more information or to register for the event, contact Judith Grove at judygrove@verizon.net or 717-741-4366.

Sparrow Place

Dress for Freedom

Sparrow Place, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic sex trafficking, will be holding its fourth annual Dress for Freedom event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Country Club, 1157 Detwiler Drive.

New or newish dresses of all seasons and styles will be offered at $25 or less.

To see a preview of the sale, visit www.facebook.com/dressforfreedomyork/.

For more information on Sparrow Place or the event, visit www.sparrowplace.org.

Twin Rose Lady Riders

Ride for H.O.P.E.

The Twin Rose Lady Riders will be holding Ride for HOPE, a charity road run with AMA points, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at the York Motorcycle Club, 2333 Whiteford Road, next to the York Galleria.

The event will feature prizes, a silent auction and a food truck.

All proceeds from the event support H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, a local nonprofit that provides help and resources for those in the community who are affected by cancer.

For more information, visit www.twinroseladyriders.com.