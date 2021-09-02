York County happenings: Church news; Stewartstown history

Staff Report

Salem Christian Church

Free movie night

Salem Christian Church, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, will be holding a free movie night on Saturday featuring the movie "I Still Believe."

The film tells the story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with refreshments served in the fellowship room, followed by the movie starting at 6:30 p.m.

Stewartstown Historical Society

James Patterson Farm and Farmhouse study

The Stewartstown Historical Society will present a study done by Don Linebaugh, a professor of architecture, planning and preservation at the University of Maryland, on the James Patterson Farm.

The event is in-person and will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.

A free-will offering will take place for donation to the Historical Society.

Attendees are asked to wear masks to the event.