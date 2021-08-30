York County happenings: Trash delay; JCC food drive; York Catholic events
York City
Trash collection delayed
Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Monday, all regular trash, large collection items, recycling and yard waste pickups will be delayed by one day all week in York City.
Monday customers will have their trash collected on Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday customers will be collected on Thursday and so forth through the rest of the week.
This schedule is only for the upcoming holiday week.
York JCC
Food Drive
The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will hold its annual food drive throughout the month of September online and in-person.
Individuals can place nonperishables in collection receptacles in the lobby of the JCC, at the Gan Tamar early childhood education entrance or at the Gan Rimon Campus in Jacobus.
Online donations are also being accepted.
For a full list of items needed or to give online visit https://yorkjcc.org/familyservices/stock-the-j-pantry/.
York Catholic
Upcoming events at the middle, high schools
York Catholic Middle and High schools, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will hold three events in September.
- The We are YC Celebration will take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the high school. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, entertainment and camaraderie. For more information or reservations, visit www.yorkcatholic.org.
- Welcome Wednesday will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the high school and middle school. Perspective students and families will have the chance to tour the building while classes are in session. For more information, contact Heather Hoffman, director of admissions & enrollment, at 717-846-8871 ext. 220 or hhoffman@yorkcatholic.org.
- Finally, the 31st annual golf tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Outdoor Country Club, 1157 Detwiler Drive. Cost is $125 per person and includes greens fee, cart rental, refreshments, lunch and prizes. The deadline to register is Monday. For more information or to register, contact Laurie Moir at 717-846-8871 ext. 322 or lmoir@yorkcatholic.org.