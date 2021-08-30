York County happenings: Trash delay; JCC food drive; York Catholic events

Staff Report

York City

Trash collection delayed

Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday on Monday, all regular trash, large collection items, recycling and yard waste pickups will be delayed by one day all week in York City.

Monday customers will have their trash collected on Tuesday, Tuesday customers will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday customers will be collected on Thursday and so forth through the rest of the week.

This schedule is only for the upcoming holiday week.

York JCC

Food Drive

The York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, will hold its annual food drive throughout the month of September online and in-person.

Individuals can place nonperishables in collection receptacles in the lobby of the JCC, at the Gan Tamar early childhood education entrance or at the Gan Rimon Campus in Jacobus.

Online donations are also being accepted.

For a full list of items needed or to give online visit https://yorkjcc.org/familyservices/stock-the-j-pantry/.

York Catholic

Upcoming events at the middle, high schools

York Catholic Middle and High schools, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., will hold three events in September.