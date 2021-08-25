York County happenings: Tree and shrub sale; WWII encampment; pop-up vaccine clinic

Staff Report

Master Watershed Program

Order now for fall tree and shrub sale

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Program of York County is currently accepting orders for the annual fall native trees and shrub sale through Tuesday, Aug. 31.

There are 27 different varieties of trees and shrubs available to purchase.

Pick-up will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the York County Park's Headquarters.

For more information or to order, visit https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale.

Hanover

Bible study

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding a nine-week Bible study, “Hebrews, Part 2, Jesus, Our High Priest Forever.”

The group will meet 6;30-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 14.

To register, call 717-632-3954 or email sgilbert@cbc-hanover.org by Friday.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

World War II encampment weekend

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will hold a World War II encampment this weekend.

The event will be open to the public 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday will feature period reenactors, vehicles, supplies, music and military engagements.

Excursion train rides will also running at quarter after every hour both days.

For more information or to purchase train tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com/.

Martin Library

Vaccine pop-up clinic

Martin Library will pair up with Family First health to bring a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic to the neighborhoods around Market and Queen Streets.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be hosted by Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Due to renovations underway at the library, the clinic will be set up across the street in the First Presbyterian Church of York parking lot. The lot, located at the rear of the church, is accessible from both Queen and Philadelphia Streets. Testing will also be offered during the clinic.

For more information about the clinic, contact Erin Schmidt, COVID-19 community program manager for Family First Health, at 717-873-4003.