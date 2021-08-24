York County happenings: Crash death; air quality action day; blood drive

Staff report

Coroner's office

Man dies 23 years after crash

A West Manchester Township man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a crash that happened 23 years ago, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Scott Beschler, 47, of the 1700 block of Barley Road, died at 1:14 a.m. at UPMC Memorial Hospital, the coroner's office said.

Beschler died because of long-term complications that resulted from injuries he suffered in 1998 when his car crashed on Bull Road in Dover Township, the office said.

His manner of death was accidental, and there will be no autopsy, the coroner's office said. Northern York County Regional Police Department was investigating.

Code Orange

Air quality action day on Wednesday

With high temperatures and sunny skies in the forecast, York County will have a Code Orange air quality action day on Wednesday.

High concentrations of ozone throughout the Susquehanna Valley will potentially cause breathing problems for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The high for York on Wednesday will be 95, tying a record, and the day will be sunny, according to AccuWeather. Those conditions will push ozone levels to the orange level, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Another Code Orange day is possible on Thursday, when conditions are expected to be much the same.

Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce air pollution by:

Setting air conditioning to higher temperatures to conserve energy

Reducing vehicle trips and limiting engine idling

and refueling vehicles after dusk.

Penn State York

Blood drive

Penn State York, Fox43 and the American Red Cross will sponsor a community blood drive, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at the Conference Center of the Main Classroom Building on the the Penn State campus.

Blood demand is at crucial levels, and the groups hope to see many campus and community individuals participate to help save many lives. According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the local community.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

For questions about the blood drive at Penn State York, call 717-771-4045.