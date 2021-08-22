York County happenings: Assault charges; revival; planning for retirement

Staff report

Hallam

Lancaster County man charged with choking woman

Police arrested a Lancaster County man who allegedly wrapped his arm around a woman's neck in Hallam.

Theodore Ortman III, 39, of Washington Boro, was charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony. Ortman III also faces misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats.

Hellam Township Police responded to a reported physical domestic at a home on West Beaver Street shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 12.

A woman told officers that she asked Ortman to leave after a heated argument. Ortman then allegedly walked behind the woman and wrapped his right arm around her throat so hard that she was having trouble breathing, police said.

The woman freed herself, and Ortman later allegedly shoved the woman into a metal screen door. Police said the woman's eye was swelling and she had cuts on her face.

Ortman was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 2.

York Haven

Revival on the Hill

Five churches will join together to host Revival on the Hill this week.

The outdoor event will begin at 6:30 p.m. daily, Wednesday through Saturday, at Newberrytown Church of God, 2825 Old Trail Road in York Haven.

Individuals are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the free, public event.

Agency on Aging

Virtual pre-retirement seminar

The York County Area Agency on Aging will be holding a virtual pre-retirement seminar, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 26 through Sept. 23, via Zoom.

The sessions will be presented by Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight.

The following topics will be discussed: review of Medicare benefits; Medicare and Medicare Advantage plan options; prescription drug coverage; savings programs; and preventive services.

To register for the course, call 717-771-9008 or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov.