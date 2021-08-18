York County happenings: Rutter's robbed; blood drive in Stewartstown

Staff report

Fawn Grove

Armed man robs Rutter's

Pennsylvania State Police need help identifying a man who robbed a Rutter's Convenience Store in Fawn Grove with a gun.

The man was captured on store surveillance camera robbing the store at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark blue jeans and untied light brown work boots. He brandished a dark-color semiautomatic handgun, police said.

The suspect is a white man between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet tall with an athletic build and possibly in his 20s, state police said.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York barrack state police at 717-428-1011.

Stewartstown

Community blood drive

Stewartstown Presbyterian Church and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, in the Fellowship Hall at the church, 14 College Ave. in Stewartstown.

Everyone who donates will receive a free T-shirt and two York Revolution ticket vouchers.

Call 800-771-0059 or go to 717GiveBlood.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome, but an appointment will minimize any wait time.