York County happenings: Virtual Guitar Summit; ballroom dancing

Staff report

Dallastown

Missing woman located

A Dallastown woman who went missing last week has been found, York Area Regional Police said.

Sara Locricchio, who hadn't been seen since 10 a.m. Thursday, was found thanks to numerous reports from residents, police said.

Locricchio was found after police posted a missing person alert on Sunday.

Susquehanna Folk Music

Virtual Guitar Summit

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society will present a virtual Guitar Summit at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The virtual seminar will feature bluegrass star Chris Eldridge, Celtic guitarist John Doyle and fingerstyle/blues artis Happy Traum. The three will come together for conversation and performance to explore the guitar.

Tickets are by donation, with $20 suggested or $25 supporter donation. For more information or to get tickets, go to SusquehannaFolk.org

Ballroom dancing

‘Welcome Back’ dance on Sunday

Ballroom dancing will return to York Sunday when York USA Dance Chapter 3008 holds its “Welcome Back” dance at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville, after the long COVID-19 break.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with a rumba lesson by Greg Sipe. A dance party follows from 3 to 6 p.m. with Avanti Ballroom Music providing a mix of ballroom, Latin and swing music for a variety of dance styles. A line dance will be taught during intermission by Melisa Altland.

The dance is open to dancers of all ages and experience levels and is generally attended by people from York, Lancaster, Harrisburg and surrounding areas. Hand sanitizer and individual water bottles will be provided.

Admission for this dance is $10 per person. Membership is not required.

More information about York USA Dance Chapter 3008 is available on the chapter Facebook page or by emailing yorkchapter3008@gmail.com or calling 717-885-6370.