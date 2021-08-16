York County happenings: Man smeared feces; virtual Guitar Summit

Staff report

Fairview Township

Man caught on video spreading feces on business

Police need help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance camera spreading fecal matter on a business in Fairview Township.

The prowler went walking around the business about 1 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Valley Road, Fairview Township Police said.

He tried to open the door, and when that didn't work, he smeared feces on the door and left, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch page.

Susquehanna Folk Music

Virtual Guitar Summit

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society will present a virtual Guitar Summit at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The virtual seminar will feature bluegrass star Chris Eldridge, Celtic guitarist John Doyle and fingerstyle/blues artis Happy Traum. The three will come together for conversation and performance to explore the guitar.

Tickets are by donation, with $20 suggested or $25 supporter donation. For more information or to get tickets, go to SusquehannaFolk.org