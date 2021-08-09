York County happenings: Fatal crash; child porn indictment; early autos day

Staff report

Coroner's office

Crash victim identified

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a crash Saturday in Jackson Township.

Berth Harner, 60, of Hamilton Township in Adams County, died in a two-vehicle crash at 2:18 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner's office.

Harner was driving when she pulled out into oncoming traffic in the 6400 block of Lincoln Highway, and her vehicle was hit another vehicle, according to Northern York County Regional Police. Harner was not wearing a seat belt, and she died at the scene.

A 6-year-old child who was riding in Harner's back seat was taken to WellSpan York Hospital with a head laceration, and a York couple in the striking vehicle, a 64-year-old woman who was driving and her 66-year-old husband, were taken to York Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Harner's death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma, and it was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said. There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology was obtained.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Northern Regional Police at 717-476-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

Grand jury

York City man indicted on child porn charges

A federal grand jury indicted a York City man on child pornography charges.

Jeremy Fallbeck, 31, faces charges of producing, receiving and coercing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from allegations that Fallbeck solicited someone younger than 18 to produce child pornography, his indictment states. The alleged illegal activity occurred in 2019 between January and August.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to have Fallbeck forfeit images and electronic equipment used in the alleged illegal activity.

Fallbeck is being held at York County Prison.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Early American auto day

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, will be hosting an early American auto day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Members of the Susquehanna Valley Region Chapter of the Horseless Carriage Club of America will be displaying their pre-1916 vehicles.

Along with the vehicles on display, the railroad will be offering train rides, and its buildings will be open for visitors to tour.

Cost of the train rides is $10 for adults and $7 children.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.maandparailroad.com/.