York County happenings: Man shot; free mobile vaccination event; citizen's fire academy

Staff Report

York City

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

A man received multiple gunshot wounds during an afternoon shooting Wednesday in York City, according to police.

The 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment shortly after police arrived to the scene at 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Maple Street and Court Avenue, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police by calling the tip line at ‪717-849-2204 or calling the department directly at 717-846-1234.

Individuals with information can also send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

Latino Connection

Free mobile vaccination event

The Latino Connection mobile unit CATE will be holding a free vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Passing the Torch Youth Empowerment Competition, happening at Albemarle Park on South Albemarle Street.

There is no insurance or ID required.

Interested individuals can register an appointment online at www.CATEmobileunit.com.

York Area United Fire and Rescue

Citizen's fire academy

York Area United Fire and Rescue will be holding an upcoming citizen's fire academy for the local community.

The program reviews all aspects of the fire service, provides fire safety education, and culminates with all attendees being able to wear firefighter gear and assist the department with putting out a real fire in the training building.

The program runs on Wednesdays for five weeks, Aug. 25-Sept. 22.

For more information, visit www.yaufr.com/citizens-fire-academy/.