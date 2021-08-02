York County happenings: Arts and craft show; open house; volunteer tax preparers

Staff Report

Springettsbury Township

Arts and craft show

Springettsbury Township Summer Recreation will be holding their 60th annual Arts and Craft Show from Thursday through Sunday at the York Galleria to highlight the children's work.

Participates receive a ribbon, and three age-class winners will receive a trophy.

The winning crafts will then be displayed in the township's board room on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

An all-park craft will also be on display from the nine different park programs.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Open house

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding an open house from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Interested individuals will be able to tour a model apartment and meet with residents/staff.

For more information or to register for the event call 717-741-0961.

AARP

Volunteer tax preparers needed

The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation Program is seeking volunteer tax preparers to help York County residents with their up coming tax season in the spring.

Volunteers receive training and IRS certification prior to working with taxpayers.

There is also a need for on-site greeters and language translators as well.

For more information on volunteering contact Dick Hershey at 717-640-5006 or yorkaarptaxaide@gmail.com.