York County happenings: West Nile virus; author to speak

Staff Report

York County

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile

More mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in Manchester Township and York City.

Mosquito samples collected on July 20 in Manchester Township and York City tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a York County news release. Additional surveillance, sampling and larval control is being conducted by the Department of Environmental Protection and York County Mosquito Surveillance Program.

To prevent mosquitoes, the most important thing is to eliminate standing water whenever possible by cleaning up properties.

In addition to getting rid of standing water, residents should use insect repellents containing DEET. Running a fan while outside will help as well.

York County residents can report mosquito concerns to the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website at www.westnile.state.pa.us. In addition, they can contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

For information about the West Nile virus and possible symptoms, call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

York County Libraries

Author Jared Reck to speak

The York County Libraries will be hosting a virtual presentation for teens by local author Jared Reck at 2 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Reck will be discussing his latest novel, "Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love".

The event is free, but registration is required. To register or for more information, visit yorklibraries.org/events or adamslibrary.org/events.