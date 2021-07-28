York County happenings: Girl shot; free programs for adults over 60

Staff report

State police

Girl shot in Red Lion

A girl was shot Monday evening in Red Lion, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers from the York barracks responded to the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Medical personnel treated the victim and took her to York Hospital, where she remains in stable condition, troopers said.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the York barracks by calling 717-428-1011.

York County Area Agency on Aging

Free virtual diabetes, risk of falling and chronic pain programs

The York County Area Agency on Aging is offering three free virtual programs on diabetes, falling and chronic pain for adults 60 years of age and older.

The diabetes program is open to adults living with diabetes or pre-diabetes and caregivers caring for someone with diabetes.

Six virtual hourlong workshops will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 10-Sept. 14.

For more information or to register, contact Megan Craley at 717- 771-9610 ext. 1017.

The risk of falling program is open to adults who have concerns of falling, have fallen in the past or have restricted activities.

Participants in this program will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce falls and exercise strength and balance.

Classes will take place 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 9 through Sept, 8.

For more information or to register contact Faye Kinard at 717- 771-9610 ext. 1044.

The chronic pain self management program is for people living with chronic pain or caring for someone with chronic pain.

There will be six workshops, 9:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, Sept. 3 through Friday, Oct. 8.