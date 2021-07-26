York County happenings: Food pantry; 'The SpongeBob Musical'; book collection

Staff report

Spry Church

Food pantry available

Spry Church, 50 School St. in York Township, continues to offer its food pantry, available to any individuals in need from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.

It is also open 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.

To reserve a box, call 717-741-1429 by 4 p.m. Wednesday for Thursday pickup or by 3 p.m. Monday for the Monday evening pickup.

Acts of Kindness Theater Company

'The SpongeBob Musical'

The Acts of Kindness Theater Company will present "The SpongeBob Musical," Friday through Sunday and Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St. in Hanover.

Tickets start at $18 for adult and $15 for students. An extra $2 per ticket will be added if purchased on day of the show.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.theeich.org.

Dover

Library collecting books

The Dover Community Library is holding a book collection, 5-7 p.m. Monday.

Books can be dropped off at Lehr Park Pavilion, 3700 Davidsburg Road, Dover.

Have used books in boxes if possible. The library cannot accept VHS tapes, reference books, magazines or old damaged materials. Volunteers will be there curbside to carry boxes.