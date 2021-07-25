York County happenings: Paving on I-83; bridge closed; felon indicted; road repairs

Staff report

I-83

Paving project begins

A 6.6-mile resurfacing project on I-83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township was scheduled to start Sunday night, according to PennDOT.

Work was planned Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of extending to Friday and Saturday nights. The project includes work on the ramps at Exit 24 (Emigsville), according to PennDOT.

Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and rolling slowdowns or stoppages between midnight and 5 a.m.

York and Cumberland

Bishop Bridge closed permanently

York and Cumberland counties have permanently closed Bishop Bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek due to deterioration of the bridge's structure.

The issues were revealed in a routine three-month inspection, a Cumberland County news release reads. The 123-year-old bridge carries Bishop Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County's Upper Allen Township and York County's Monaghan Township.

The bridge was previously closed in 2014 after an inspection found deterioration to key components, the release reads. After a short-term repair was made in 2015, both counties evaluated long-term options for the bridge.

"A study found limited need for the bridge because of low daily traffic of approximately 217 vehicles and the availability of a nearby detour," the release reads. "The replacement cost of nearly $3 million along with the low mobility need resulted in a low-cost benefit ratio. As a result, both Boards of Commissioners acted in 2018 to authorize the closure of Bishop Bridge when significant repairs would be necessary in the future to keep it open to traffic."

The counties will now determine the outcome of the bridge. That could include transfer of ownership, demolition or remaining closed. "The bridge has been marketed on PennDOT’s steel truss bridge website for 7 years with no success in finding a new owner," the release reads. "The counties have also discussed ownership opportunities with Upper Allen and Monaghan Townships."

Federal grand jury

Convicted felon indicted

A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon found in York County who allegedly illegally possessed a handgun and was in the country unlawfully. Another man found in York County also faces charges an illegal immigration charge.

Anthony Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, was arrested in June on these charges: illegal reentry into the United States after being previously deported, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was deported to the Dominican Republic in December 2013, and allegedly illegally reentered the country at some point after purportedly "eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers," the release states.

Rodriguez-Ortiz faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years if convicted, according to the release.

Another man, Guadalupe Diaz-Hernandez, 30, was arrested in York County in late June, on one count of illegal re-entry, the release states. Diaz-Hernandez allegedly returned to the U.S. illegally after he was deported to Mexico in October 2013.

Diaz-Hernandez faces a maximum two-year prison term, with supervised release, and a potential fine.

York City

Repairs on Roosevelt Avenue

Three days of road repairs are planned for Roosevelt Avenue in York City beginning this week.

"Due to the heavy volume of traffic, this major thoroughfare is in dire need of base repairs to improve the road surface," according to a city news release.

Work will start Monday between Conewago Avenue and Parkway Boulevard, followed by the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, between Madison Avenue and Linden Avenue.

Tuesday's repair will be between Linden Avenue and Philadelphia Street, and the job will finish Wednesday at the stretch between West Philadelphia Street and West Market Street, the release says.

Flaggers will provide detour assistance. No parking signs will be posted 24 hours in advance, and no parking will be in certain areas Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rain dates are Thursday and Friday.