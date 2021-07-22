York County happenings: Homeschool event; 'High School Musical'

Staff report

John Rudy County Park

Homeschool community day

The York Home School Association will hold a homeschool community day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at John Rudy County Park.

The event will be held in the Cardinal and Wren pavilions; enter the park at the Song Bird Picnic Area off Dellinger Road.

Seminars are planned on homeschooling and the law at 11 a.m. and on high school at 2 p.m. Those attending can also chat with veteran homeschoolers, browse through portfolio and curriculum samples, learn about opportunities within YHSA and have affidavits notarized for the 2021-22 school year.

Stewartstown Summer Theater

'Disney's High School Musical'

The Stewartstown Summer Theater will present "Disney's High School Musical" from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 14, on the outdoor stage at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., in Stewartstown.

The show is being put on by youths from throughout southcentral Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and use social distancing.

Shows are at 8 p.m. each day. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 senior 60 and older, $7 children 3-12; for midweek specials on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11, tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors and $6 children.

For more information or tickets, visit www.sumctheatre.com or call 717-993-7205.