York County happenings: Looking for man's family; VBS and Bible study

Coroner's Office

Looking for man's family

The York County Coroner's Office is trying to find next of kin for a York City man who recently died. 

John Pittius, a man in his 60s, died in his residence the week of July 5, according to a release from the coroner's office. 

Anyone with information on Pittius' family or next of kin is asked to call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

Cross Roads Ministerium 

Vacation Bible school and adult Bible study 

The churches of the Cross Roads Ministerium will be holding a vacation Bible school program for children ages 3 through sixth grade and an adult Bible study group on the same nights. 

The vacation Bible school will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. daily, Sunday through Thursday, July 29, at Hershaull Park, 7677 Church Road, just outside Cross Roads. Activities will include a Bible story, games, crafts and a snack. 

A parent or responsible adult must be present to sign their child in and out every evening. 

For more information or to register, email crmreginfo@gmail.com or call 717-714-4736. 

The adult Bible study will be held 6:45-8:15 p.m. the same days at Round Hill Presbyterian Church, 7362 Church Road in Felton. 

For more information or to register, email pastordave.roundhillepc@gmail.com or text 717-714-4736. 