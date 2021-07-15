York County happenings: Charity tennis tournament; Alzheimer's support group

Staff report

Tennis tournament

Benefits York Opioid Collaborative

Proceeds of an upcoming tennis tournament are going toward the fight against addiction in York County.

The seventh annual Mixed-Doubles Charity Classic Invitational Tennis Tournament is happening this weekend at the Country Club of York, 1400 Country Club Road, and is open to the public, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the York Opioid Collaborative — a partnership between several county agencies to address opioid addiction and drug crime.

"Prevention of just one more death is what drives us," York Opioid Collaborative board member Dr. Matthew Howie said. "The support of our community is essential as we learn and work towards a new normal, while never accepting that the new normal includes preventable lives lost to overdose."

Matches start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Free Alzheimer's and dementia support group meeting

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will be holding a free Alzheimer's and dementia support group meeting, 4-5 p.m. Thursday.

Individuals will learn the importance of using body language and physical touch to help interact with love ones.

For more information or to register, call 717-741-0961.