York County happenings: Groceries stolen; forged or stolen prescriptions

York Township

Police: Man stole $1,400 in groceries

Police have asked the public to identify a man suspected of stealing groceries from a local supermarket.

The York Area Regional Police Department said that, on July 1, a man allegedly took $1,400 worth of groceries from Weis Markets in Queensgate Towne Center in York Township, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The man allegedly fled the area in a black VW Routan with a Pennsylvania license plate similar to LMW240.

People can submit tips by calling 911 or by emailing York County Crime Stoppers, york.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/submit-tip.

Forged or stolen prescriptions used

Police want the public to help them identify a man who allegedly fraudulently obtained prescriptions at a local pharmacy.

York Area Regional Police said the man allegedly used forged or stolen prescriptions to get narcotics at the CVS Pharmacy on South Queen Street in York Township, according to the department's Facebook page.

