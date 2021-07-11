York County happenings: Pedestrian struck; Hill-Evans events; concert, peach celebration

Staff Report

Spring Grove

Pedestrian struck by garbage truck

York Area Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. in the first block of West Constitution Avenue in Spring Grove, according to a news release.

"According to witnesses, a garbage truck was backing up and pinned a woman against a pick up truck, causing serious injury," the release states. "She was transported to York Hospital for treatment."

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans

Free events coming up

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will host the following upcoming free events within her district:

A gun safety workshop will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Reliance Fire Hall, 1341 W. Market St. in West York.

A workshop on forming or growing a nonprofit will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aig. 10, at the Grotto Community Center, 2 W. Market St. second floor.

A senior fair will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the White Rose Senior Center, 27 S. Broad St.

A House Democratic Policy Committee hearing on veterans issues and support will be held 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug, 16, at the York Expo Center's Veranda Room.

A back-to-school resource fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Penn Park, 100 W. College Ave. Donations are also being accepted for this event at Hill-Evans' district office, 53 E. North St. Suite 3.

An emergency preparedness fair and careers for women in criminal justice will be held on Friday, Sept. 3 during First Friday at the Beaver Street Merchant District in downtown York. A panel of speakers will also talk about criminal justice fields for women at 6 p.m. at the York City School District Administration Building, 31 N. Pershing Ave.

A shredding event and diaper drive will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Spring Garden Township Municipal Building, 340 Tri Hill Road.

For more information on any of these events, call 717-848-9595.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill

Outdoor summer concert and peach celebration

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will hold an outdoor concert and peach celebration6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.

The lawn concert will feature the bluegrass band Slim Pickin's.

During the concert, a free peach sundae will be available courtesy of Senior Commons.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the event.

Cash donations for the Alzheimer's Association will also be accepted.

For more information or to reserve a ticket, call 717-741-0961 by Tuesday, July 20.