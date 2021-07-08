York County happenings: Homicide in York City; meat drawing

Staff report

York City

Coroner: Woman's death was homicide

A woman who was found dead Wednesday in York City in what police deemed a suspicious death died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Melissa Duffy, 44, of the 700 block of Edgegrove Road in Conewago Township, Adams County, died at 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a coroner's news release.

Her manner of death is a homicide, based on an autopsy completed Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the release says.

Duffy's body was found Wednesday outside in the 300 block of Rose Avenue in York City, according to the release.

She died of blunt force trauma with or without asphyxia, the release says. York City Police began the investigation as a suspicious death, the department said in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. Submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or the Crime Watch app. Also email abaez@yorkcity.org.

Dover

Meat drawing at fire station

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover is have a meat drawing on Friday at the station, 30 E. Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m., and drawings are at 7 p.m. Prizes are from Weavers of Wellsville.

The company's service project for July and August is collecting school supplies for needy children in the area.

Call Elaine at 717-873-3912 for more information.