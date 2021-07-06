York County happenings: Knife attack; vacation Bible school; Healthy Steps

Staff report

Goldsboro

Police say man attacked brother with knife

Police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a knife.

Jeffrey S. Kelly, 33, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanors, including simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime, according to court records.

The alleged attack occurred Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hill Point Drive, according to a release from Newberry Township Police. A witness claimed Kelly was armed with a knife and attacked his brother.

The brother, age 30, suffered injuries to his hand and face as a result of the attack, the release states.

Kelly was arrested and taken to York County Prison, where he's being held on $100,000 bail, court records state. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21.

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover

Vacation Bible school and divorce care

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover, will be holding vacation Bible school Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.

The program runs daily from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Children ages 3 years old through sixth grade may attend the program.

Also, a divorce care support group will also start meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning July 13 and continuing through October.

For more information on either program, visit cbchanover.org or call 717-632-3954.

York County Agency on Aging

Healthy Steps virtual workshop

The York County County Agency on Aging will be holding a free virtual workshop titled Healthy Steps for Older Adults, 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 19, and Monday, July 26.

Participants in this workshop will learn how to exercise safely at home and other ways to improve their health.

For more information or to register, call Faye Kinard at 717-771-9610 ext. 1044.