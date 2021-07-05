York County happenings: Gunfire incidents; heat advisory; drowning victim ID'd

Staff report

York City

18-year-old shot

An 18-year-old man was injured during a shooting on the Fourth of July in York City, according to police.

York City Police responded to the incident at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, who was later transported to York Hospital and treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anybody with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or call the tip line at 717-849-2204.

West York

Police: Shots fired into home

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a West York home Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Poplar Street, West York Borough Police Chief Matt Millsaps said.

Several people were inside the home when multiple shots were fired into the residence, but no one was struck.

"We’re currently investigating and think we’ll develop a suspect quick," Millsaps said.

Anyone with information can contact the police department on its website, www.wybpd.org/contact, or at 717-854-1975.

York County

Heat advisory on Tuesday

A heat advisory will be in effect for York County on Tuesday as heat indexes are expected to reach into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, as heat index values of 100 or higher are predicted, according to the alert.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the weather service said in a news release.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, those working outdoors should take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location," the National Weather Service announced. "Heat stroke is an emergency."

Coroner's office

Man who drowned at Lake Marburg identified

The coroner has released the name of a man who drowned Saturday at Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park.

Ganga Gautam, 24, of the 500 block of Harvest Drive in Dauphin County, was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m. Saturday at UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

Gautam and his family were on a pontoon rental, and they reportedly decided to go swimming near the shore. Gautam, who was described as a good swimmer, had been using a camera underwater; as the rest of the family was getting back in the boat, they realized he had not resurfaced, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The family and two other people they flagged down conducted a search, and they found Gautam unresponsive. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital about a hour and 20 minutes after the initial call was made to York County 911, according to the coroner's office.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, according to the coroner’s office.