York County happenings: Man drowns; vaccine clinic; crash victim; suspect arraigned

Staff report

Lake Marburg

24-year-old man drowns

A 24-year-old man drowned Saturday at Lake Marburg in Codorus State Park.

He and his family were on a pontoon rental, and they reportedly decided to go swimming near the shore. The man, who was described as a good swimmer, had been using a camera underwater; as the rest of the family was getting back in the boat, they realized he had not resurfaced, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The family and two other people they flagged down conducted a search, and they found him unresponsive. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m. at UPMC Hanover Hospital.

York City

High school to serve as vaccine clinic

William Penn Senior High School will open its doors as a clinic for members of the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or other immunizations twice this month.

The clinic will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and July 30 in the high school's cafeteria. Walk-ins are welcome between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to a York City School District news release.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through WellSpan Health, participants are instructed to fill out an online form. For other immunizations, participants should call the York City Bureau at 717-849-2299.

No public school district in York County, including York City, have announced intentions to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students or staff. District officials across the county are drafting their health and safety plans for the next school year, which must be submitted by July 30 to be eligible for COVID-19 relief funding.

Conewago Twp.

Man dies a week after crash

A Dover Township man died Friday from injuries he suffered in a crash a week ago.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lewisberry and Butter roads in Conewago Township on June 25, according to a release from Northern York County Regional Police Department.

A car driving east on Butter Road failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the intersection, where it struck the passenger side of another vehicle that was heading south on Lewisberry Road, the release states.

The driver of the car that purportedly ran the stop sign, Norman Miller, 82, of Dover Township, suffered "extensive" injuries and was taken from the scene to York Hospital, according to the police department. Miller died of his injuries on Friday.

A driver and passenger in the other vehicle — identified as married couple from Newberry Township, ages 87 and 88 — were also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states.

Anyone with information to report about the crash can contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

West York

Homicide suspect arraigned

A York City resident accused of fatally shooting a man earlier this year was arraigned in York County Court on Wednesday morning.

Ronald Cilik Boyd Jr., 29, of the 400 block of East Prospect Street, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge before Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook.

Boyd was arrested in early April after he allegedly shot and killed Angel Perez II, 30, outside a restaurant in the 1400 block of West Market Street in West York on Feb. 14. There was a party happening at the establishment at the time when Boyd allegedly fired at Perez outside the building, according to charging documents.

Perez, of Marion Road in Springettsbury Township, was struck multiple times and was later pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Boyd remains in the York County Prison without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, York County DA spokesman Kyle King said. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 16.