York County happenings: Crash victim identified; no buses Sunday; pregnant woman assaulted

Staff report

Coroner

Name of crash victim released

A 54-year-old woman died late Tuesday night after her car crashed into some trees in West Manchester Township.

Melina Broughton, 54, of the first block of Hitching Post Circle in Jackson Township, wasn't wearing a seat belt when she lost control of her car and crashed, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the release.

Broughton reportedly lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road before crashing into several trees, the release states.

Her death was ruled accidental, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release.

Rabbit Transit

No bus service Sunday

Rabbit Transit will not operate any paratransit service, rabbitEXPRESS service or York fixed route service on Sunday in observance of the July 4 holiday.

Service will resume at the regularly scheduled time on Monday.

For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 717-846-RIDE or 1-800-632-9063, or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

York City

Man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

A York City man is facing charges after a pregnant woman was allegedly assaulted and had her gun stolen.

I'Mean Deray Alexander, 19, of the 300 block of East Philadelphia Street, is charged with felony theft, robbery and prohibited possession of a firearm. He's also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and a summary harassment offense.

York City Police responded about 10:50 a.m. June 22 for a domestic report at Alexander's residence, according to court documents.

The victim, who is six months pregnant, told police Alexander punched, kicked and shoved her and snatched a firearm from her hand before he fled, according to charging documents.

Alexander had not been arraigned as of Thursday morning, according to court records.