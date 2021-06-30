York County happenings: Woman dies in crash; yard sale benefits H.O.P.E.

Staff report

West Manchester Township

Woman dies in crash

A 54-year-old woman died late Tuesday night after her car crashed into some trees in West Manchester Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m. from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the release.

The driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, reportedly lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of South Salem Church Road before crashing into several trees, the release states.

Her death was ruled accidental, according to the release. There will be no autopsy.

More information will be released about the driver after family is notified. West Manchester Township Police is the investigating agency.

Stewartstown

Yard sale to benefit H.O.P.E.

A yard sale will be held to benefit H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support.

The yard sale will run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, at 16580 Green Valley Court in Stewartstown.

The multifamily sale will feature household items, furniture, glassware and ceramics.

No early-bird shopping will be allowed, For information, call 717-244-2174.