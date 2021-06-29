York County happenings: Juveniles arrested; burglary suspect; blues workshop, concert

Staff report

York City

Police say two juveniles were driving stolen car

York City Police arrested two juveniles who were allegedly riding in a stolen car.

On Thursday, officers in the 200 block of East Princess Street saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to a news release. Police lost sight of the vehicle but later found it unoccupied nearby.

Police then saw two juveniles walking from the scene and identified them as the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle, the release states.

Officers arrested the pair on charges of receiving stolen property; police also allegedly found the driver with a stolen firearm and charged them with additional weapons offenses.

York City

Can you identify burglary suspect?

Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a burglary in York City.

The incident occurred either Sunday night or Monday morning in the 500 block of East Market Street, according to a news release from York City Police.

“We are asking for help in identifying the suspect in the photo attached,” the release states.

People can submit tips by calling the police department’s tip line, 717-849-2204, by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or by visiting the Crimewatch website, york.crimewatchpa.com, or at yorkcitypolice.com.

Susquehanna Folk Music Society

Happy Traum workshop and concert

The Susquehanna Folk Music Society will be hosting Happy Traum for a in-person outdoor workshop, blues jam and concert on Sunday, July 11, at Fishing Creek United Methodist Church, 402 Valley Road, in Goldsboro.

The workshop will take place at 3:30 p.m., followed by a blues jam at 5 p.m. and a concert at 7 p.m.

Cost of the event is a suggested $20 donation or a $25 supporter donation.

Patrons are asked to register for the event at www.sfmsfolk.org/festival/HappyTraum.html.