York County happenings: Road to close; coroner seeks family; cooling station

Staff report

Fairview Township

Road to close for three months

A portion of a road in Fairview Township will be closed for three months so a new traffic signal can be installed, according to a news release provided by the township.

Wyndamere Road, from Salem to Lowther roads, will be closed starting Tuesday. A detour will be in place during this closure.

The intersection of Salem and Wyndamere roads will be widened for the new traffic signal, according to the township.

Additionally, a new retaining wall on Wyndamere Road next to an existing bridge over Interstate 83 will be constructed during this period, according to the news release.

York City

Coroner looking for woman's family

The York County Coroner's office is trying to find the next of kin of a woman who recently died.

Shannon Maxwell, who was in her 40s, was found dead in York City last week, according to a post on the coroner’s Twitter account.

“Maxwell is thought to be from the Bloomsburg area but we have been unable to reach family,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

Heat wave

Cooling station opens

LifePath Christian Ministries will have its doors open to York City residents this week in an attempt to help them battle the blistering heat.

With temperatures reaching as high as 95 degrees this week, two of LifePath's facilities will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The air-conditioned buildings will serve as cooling stations, according to a news release.

The two facilities that will be open are the men's shelter at 363 W. Market St. and the women and children's shelters at 17 Jefferson Ave.

Space may be limited due to social distancing.