York County happenings: Man dies after crash; gun arrest; foot pursuit

Staff report

Adams County

York City man dies after crash

A 82-year-old York City man died following a single-vehicle crash June 20 in Adams County.

Raymond Proctor Sr., of the 800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, died from blunt force trauma one day after the crash, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release. He was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. Monday at WellSpan York Hospital.

Proctor was the only person found injured in the crash at 5 Center Square in Abbottstown, Adams County, according to the release.

His death was ruled accidental, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release.

York City

Police: Man sleeping in car with gun

Police on June 21 arrested a person who was sleeping in a car parked in a parking lot, according to a York City Police news release.

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 1 a.m. Monday at a parking lot in the 900 block of Vander Avenue, police said.

"(T)hey encountered a suspect passed out behind the wheel of the car," the release says. "Officers observed, in plain view on the passenger seat, a black handgun with an extended magazine."

The known suspect was arrested on DUI and weapons charges, and police confiscated the 9 mm handgun, according to the release.

Traffic stop

Police: Driver ran

A person who allegedly was driving recklessly and trying to elude police was arrested following a foot pursuit in York City.

A York City Police patrol officer attempted to stop a Kia SUV that was driving "erratically and passing vehicles illegally" about 8:40 p.m. June 19, according to a department news release.

The driver left the car and tried to run in the area of Juniper and Union streets but was caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

Officers later found a handgun and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the release states. The driver faces felony weapons charges.