York County happenings: Band concerts; Community July 4 service
New Cumberland
Band releases concert schedule
The New Cumberland Town Band is back and preparing for a summer season for 2021.
The band has scheduled these concerts for the season. All concerts are free and open to the public, and audience members are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Sunday, 7 p.m., New Cumberland Borough Park
Monday, July 5, 10 a.m., New Cumberland Library
Sunday, July 18, 6 p.m., Eberly’s Mill Church of God
Sunday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Anna &Bailey Park in New Cumberland
Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m, St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church
Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m., Iron Bridge Festival, New Cumberland
Sunday, Sept. Sept. 19, 3 p.m., Camp Hill Presbyterian Church
Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m., New Cumberland Apple Festival
Friday, Dec. 10, 7 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland
To keep updated, check www.facebook.com/NCTownBand/ or www.nctownband.com/ .
St. John's Episcopal Church
Community Independence Day Service and Concert
St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. in York City, will hold a community Independence Day service and concert at noon Sunday, July 4.
First Capital Brass will participate at both the regular worship service at 10 a.m. and the Independence Day service at noon.
Both concerts will be similar, but the liturgy for each will be different.
Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the church. For more information, go to https://stjohnyork.org.