York County happenings: Band concerts; Community July 4 service

New Cumberland 

Band releases concert schedule 

The New Cumberland Town Band is back and preparing for a summer season for 2021.   

The band has scheduled these concerts for the season. All concerts are free and open to the public, and audience members are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. 

Sunday, 7 p.m., New Cumberland Borough Park 

Monday, July 5, 10 a.m., New Cumberland Library 

Sunday, July 18, 6 p.m., Eberly’s Mill Church of God 

Sunday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Anna &Bailey Park in New Cumberland 

Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m, St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church 

Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m., Iron Bridge Festival, New Cumberland 

Sunday, Sept. Sept. 19, 3 p.m., Camp Hill Presbyterian Church 

Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m., New Cumberland Apple Festival 

Friday, Dec. 10, 7 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland 

To keep updated, check www.facebook.com/NCTownBand/ or www.nctownband.com/ . 

First Capitol Brass will perform during two services Sunday, July 4, at St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.

St. John's Episcopal Church 

Community Independence Day Service and Concert 

St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. in York City, will hold a community Independence Day service and concert at noon Sunday, July 4. 

First Capital Brass will participate at both the regular worship service at 10 a.m. and the Independence Day service at noon. 

Both concerts will be similar, but the liturgy for each will be different. 

Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the church. For more information, go to https://stjohnyork.org. 