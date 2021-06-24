York County happenings: Band concerts; Community July 4 service

Staff report

New Cumberland

Band releases concert schedule

The New Cumberland Town Band is back and preparing for a summer season for 2021.

The band has scheduled these concerts for the season. All concerts are free and open to the public, and audience members are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Sunday, 7 p.m., New Cumberland Borough Park

Monday, July 5, 10 a.m., New Cumberland Library

Sunday, July 18, 6 p.m., Eberly’s Mill Church of God

Sunday, Aug. 1, 6 p.m., Anna &Bailey Park in New Cumberland

Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m, St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church

Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m., Iron Bridge Festival, New Cumberland

Sunday, Sept. Sept. 19, 3 p.m., Camp Hill Presbyterian Church

Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m., New Cumberland Apple Festival

Friday, Dec. 10, 7 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, New Cumberland

To keep updated, check www.facebook.com/NCTownBand/ or www.nctownband.com/ .

St. John's Episcopal Church

Community Independence Day Service and Concert

St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St. in York City, will hold a community Independence Day service and concert at noon Sunday, July 4.

First Capital Brass will participate at both the regular worship service at 10 a.m. and the Independence Day service at noon.

Both concerts will be similar, but the liturgy for each will be different.

Free parking is available in the lot across the street from the church. For more information, go to https://stjohnyork.org.