York County happenings: Community meeting; JCC celebration; church events

Staff Report

Lincoln Charter

Community meeting on Tuesday

Lincoln Charter School will host a community meeting and dinner Tuesday evening to discuss events and issues specific to York City's west end.

The event, which occurs three times per year, will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 59 W. King St. The event is free to the public and does not require registration.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come get resources,” said Anne Clark, the school’s director of community outreach. "We sort of have a loose agenda.”

In addition to residents, community leaders and school staff will also be in attendance, Clark said.

York JCC

Summer Hustle community celebration

The York Jewish Community Center will be holding its Summer Hustle community celebration from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Springettsbury Park, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

Family activities will include entertainment, a walk around the park, fitness class demonstrations, children’s activities and refreshments. Event souvenir bags will be offered to the first 250 registered participants.

Interested participants can register for Summer Hustle at https://yorkjcc.org/summer-hustle/ or by calling 717-843-0918.

Brogue

Upcoming events at St. James

The St. James the Apostle Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road in Brogue, is planning the following events throughout June and July:

Dinner church will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the St. James Picnic Woods, 10290 Brogueville Road in Felton.

The clothes closet will be open after dinners on Wednesdays and also 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

The quilting group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 5 in the St. James social room.

Bible study will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings and 10 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Both groups are meeting in person.

Worship services are in-person and online at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StJamesBrogue/?rf=169366629745063.